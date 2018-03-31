By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz,nationmnedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former President Jakaya Kikwete has underscored the importance of local government councils to invest in education by setting a budget to renovate school infrastructure.

He made the remarks on Friday March 30 at the fundraising event for the renovation of Lindi secondary school, situated in the Lindi municipality. The school caught fire in July 2016.

During the event held at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere international Conventional Centre, Kikwete who was a guest of honour expressed his disappointment with the ‘little’ contribution donated by six councils of Lindi region.

Each council pledged to contribute Sh5 million which in total makes Sh30 million, out of the target which is Sh2 billion.

“It can’t be possible that the host councils donate Sh5 million each, you need to make it higher. Let council chairmen and district executive directors be serious and add some money,” he said.

“We have a huge target to raise Sh2 billion, this can’t be possible with the amount you have tabled,” added Mr Kikwete.

He added that education sector needs to be prioritized because it is for the future of the country.