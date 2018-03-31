By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa on Saturday, March 31 called upon religious leaders in the country to use their sermons to preach for country’s peace.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s office released and distributed to media outlets on Saturday indicated that the Premier made the remarks when he addressed a meeting organized by the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata), held in Dodoma.

“Faith is essential in our daily life this is why even the government respects and recognizes contribution by religious leaders in preserving country’s peace. I therefore urge the leaders to join hand with the government to embrace peace,” he said.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa further challenged Bakwata’s leaders at district, regional and national levels to sensitize members of the public on working hard, restoring integrity of the civil service and strengthening unity among Muslims countrywide.

He further assured the religious leaders in the country of the fifth phase government’s commitment to embrace peace and rule of law in the country.