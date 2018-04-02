By Charles Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. Some of the development projects, planned to be implemented in Kilimanjaro region for the 2017/18 financial year, will not be executed as revenue collections in the area falls short of target by a wide margin.

Local authorities in Kilimanjaro region collected only Sh8.04 billion from internal sources between July last year and January this year against the target of Sh21.3 billion.

The regional commissioner Anna Mghwira said the situation was not promising and has directed the concerned officials to find ways to increase more revenue collections to finance development projects.

She told a regional meeting, convened to deliberate on the 2018/2019 budget proposals for Kilimanjaro, that what was generated during the seven month period amounted to only 38 per cent of the target.

She also expressed her concern as to why the district/municipal councils in the region have failed to allocate 20 per cent of their internal revenues to supporting development projects in the villages and neighborhoods.

"It is a shame that during the seven months, you collected only Sh8.04 billion against a target of Sh21.3 billion. You executive directors have to explain on this shortfall,” she said.

Kilimanjaro region has a total of six district councils. These are: Same, Mwanga, Rombo, Siha, Hai and Moshi Rural. The region also has one municipal council, Moshi.

The RC could not reveal the revenue targets for the seven entities for July 2017- January 2018 or the entire 2017/2018 financial year during the stormy meeting in Moshi.

However, she commended the Mwanga district council which, according to her, collected at least 58 per cent of its revenue targets for the period. The other local authorities collected less than that.

Speaking during the meeting, a Special Seats MP for Kilimanjaro Ms Shally Raymond called on the district councils to allocate at least four per cent of their internally generated revenues to women groups and people with disabilities.

Mwanga district executive director Golden Mgonzo attributed the success in revenue collection to cooperation between his office and the village leaders and team work with his officers.