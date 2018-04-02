Monday, April 2, 2018

RC Makonda, Diamond Platnumz arrive at radar system launch event

 

In Summary

  • The duo arrived at the area at around 13:00 hours, with Diamond Platnumz wooing the audience with his dazzling dressing style.
By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda and pop star Diamond Platnumz have arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) where President John Magufuli is expected to lay the foundation stone for installation of four radar systems later today, April 2.

Reacting to the cloud, gathered to witness the historic event, the recording artist simply smiled and proceeded to sit on the area reserved for invited guests.

The radars, which would be monitoring a variety of issues, will be installed at the JNIA, Kilimanjaro Internal Airport (KIA), Mwanza Aiport and Songwe Airport.


