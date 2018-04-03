Opposition MPs largely absent as parliament resumes

Dodoma. Opposition Members of Parliament are largely absent in Parliament today April 3.
Some MPs for Civic United Front (CUF) were seen in Parliament as the 11th National Assembly kicked off in Dodoma.
However, there was only one MP from Chadema who came in to represent the leader of the opposition in reading the official report to be tabled on the Paris Agreement under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. She is Ms Joyce Sokombi.
Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson opened the first session of Parliament.