Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Opposition MPs largely absent as parliament resumes

 

In Summary

  • Some MPs for Civic United Front (CUF) were seen in Parliament as the 11th National Assembly kicked off in Dodoma. 
Advertisement
By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Opposition Members of Parliament are largely absent in Parliament today April 3.

 

Some MPs for Civic United Front (CUF) were seen in Parliament as the 11th National Assembly kicked off in Dodoma. 

 

However, there was only one MP from Chadema who came in to represent the leader of the opposition in reading the official report to be tabled on the Paris Agreement under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. She is Ms Joyce Sokombi.

 

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson opened the first session of Parliament.


advertisement

In The Headlines

Chadema top leaders bailed, Mdee connected in the case

Chadema top leaders have been freed by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court after successfully

Development of Tanzania Stigler’s Gorge power generation project to start in July

The development of the Stigler’s Gorge power generation project will start in July this year,

  • News
    Group to go to court as Mwanza family buries albino girl inside the house  
  • News
    Tanzania: Mdee linked in case facing opposition leaders  
  • News
    Tanzania: Kinyerezi II power plant injects 167.82MW into the national grid  
  • News
    When faulty version of National Anthem plays in parliament….  