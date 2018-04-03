Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Conference on narcotics to be held in Tanzania

 

In Summary

  • This was revealed by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Ms Jenista Mhagama in Parliament on Tuesday, April 03, 2018.
Advertisement
By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania is expected to host a conference on narcotics.

This was revealed by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Ms Jenista Mhagama in Parliament on Tuesday, April 03, 2018.

 

Ms Mhagama was responding to a question raised by special seats MP Mwantumu Dau Haji who sought to know the steps the government was taking to strengthen the "war" against narcotics.

 

The minister added that until February this year, 11, 072 people - suspected of dealing in narcotics - have been arrested. Of the number 3,486 are businessmen/women. They have already been charged in court.

 

On the expected narcotics conference, the minister did not reveal when and where it would exactly take place in Tanzania.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Chadema top leaders bailed, Mdee connected in the case

Chadema top leaders have been freed by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court after successfully

Development of Tanzania Stigler’s Gorge power generation project to start in July

The development of the Stigler’s Gorge power generation project will start in July this year,

  • News
    Group to go to court as Mwanza family buries albino girl inside the house  
  • News
    Tanzania: Mdee linked in case facing opposition leaders  
  • News
    Tanzania: Kinyerezi II power plant injects 167.82MW into the national grid  
  • News
    When faulty version of National Anthem plays in parliament….  