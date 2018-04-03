Conference on narcotics to be held in Tanzania

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania is expected to host a conference on narcotics.

This was revealed by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Ms Jenista Mhagama in Parliament on Tuesday, April 03, 2018.

Ms Mhagama was responding to a question raised by special seats MP Mwantumu Dau Haji who sought to know the steps the government was taking to strengthen the "war" against narcotics.

The minister added that until February this year, 11, 072 people - suspected of dealing in narcotics - have been arrested. Of the number 3,486 are businessmen/women. They have already been charged in court.