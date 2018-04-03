Chadema top leaders bailed, Mdee connected in the case

By James Magai @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema top leaders have been freed by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court after successfully completing bail procedures.

Those released on bail after spending seven days at the Segerea Remand Prison include the party’s national chairman Freeman Mbowe, Dr Vincent Mashinji (Secretary General), Mr John Mnyika (Deputy Secretary General (Mainland), Mr Salum Mwalimu (Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Rev Peter Msigwa (MP for Iringa Urban) Ms Esther Matiko (MP for Tarime Urban).

Meanwhile, the party’s women wing chairperson and Kawe Member of Parliament, Ms Halima Mdee has been joined in the case facing her six colleagues.

She was arrested on Sunday at the Julius Nyerere International Airport on her way back from South Africa.

The seven are facing eight counts of sedition and raising discontent and ill-will for unlawful purposes.