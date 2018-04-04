By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has insisted it will not terminate its contract with a tea company at Maruku, Bukoba District, despite pressure from the MP for Bukoba rural constituency to have the contract ceased.

The Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, told the Parliament in Dodoma on Wednesday, April 04, 2018 that the government was now satisfied that the company had resolved outstanding disputes with its employees and farmers.

This followed a question raised by the MP for Bukoba rural constituency, Mr Jasson Rweikiza who asked why the government wasn't terminating its contract with the company and finding another investor "who would work for the interests of the farmers and employees."

Responding, the deputy minister said the tea company had already pumped over Sh3.8 billion into its business and has assured the government that it would submit a monthly report proving that it has improved its working relations with employees and farmers.