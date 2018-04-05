By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to the families of a dozen victims killed in the head on road accident.

Reports also have it that 46 other passengers were injured.

The accident involved an up-country bus, property of City Boy Company, which was heading to Dar es Salaam from Karagwe District in Kagera Region and a lorry.

The head on collision occurred on Wednesday, April 4, around 9pm at Makomelo in Igunga District, Tabora Region.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 5, by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, Dr Magufuli said he was shocked by the news of the accident.

He further instructed the Police Force, particularly the Traffic Department, and authorities overseeing the transport sector to take tight measures that will ensure that no road accidents happen in the country.

“I want the Police Force, regional and district defence and security committees together with authorities in charge of the transport sector to evaluate themselves and come up with concrete solutions to this problem,” said Dr Magufuli in a statement which was signed by Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa.

The Head of State also instructed Tabora Regional Commissioner Aggrey Mwanri to convey his condolences to families of the deceased and that he was praying for the quick recovery of the 46 injured.



