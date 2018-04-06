Friday, April 6, 2018

Magufuli arrives in Mirerani for launch of Tanzanite perimeter wall

 

In Summary

  • The 24-kilometre wall around the Mirerani gemstone mines was completed a few days ahead of schedule.


Advertisement
By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Maguruli has arrived in Mirerani, Simanjiro District, Manyara Region where he is expected to launch the Tanzanite mines perimeter wall on Friday, April 7.

The 24-kilometre wall around the Mirerani gemstone mines was completed a few days ahead of schedule.

Construction of the concrete wall was ordered by the President during his visit at the mines in September, last year.

Briefing the media recently, Chief of Defence Forces, General Venance Mabeyo - during his visit to the facility - said the Head of State will grace the launching of the perimeter wall.

According to the project manager, Col. Charles Mbuge, the perimeter wall, whose estimated cost is Sh5.02 billion, is aimed at curbing illegal export of tanzanite, a rare gem found at the Mirerani hills.

Speaking on April 7, ahead the launch, acting Suma JKT managing director, Col. Aristides Rutta, said they faced several challenges during the implementation of the project including shortage of building materials.

“However, because of the army’s discipline, cooperation and working in according to targets, we have managed to complete the project on time,” he said.


advertisement

In The Headlines

Magufuli issues Sh100 million to discoverer of Tanzanite

 President John Magufuli has today April 6 issued Sh100 million to Jumanne Ngoma who discovered

Tanzania: Govt role in industrialization queried

The government on Friday, April 6, was at pains to explain its role in the industrialisation

  • News
    Govt to construct schools for disabled children in all regions  
  • Africa
    S.Africa’s Zuma appears in court over graft charges  
  • News
    Govt dishes Sh118ml to women entrepreneurs in Rukwa  