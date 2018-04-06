By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Maguruli has arrived in Mirerani, Simanjiro District, Manyara Region where he is expected to launch the Tanzanite mines perimeter wall on Friday, April 7.

The 24-kilometre wall around the Mirerani gemstone mines was completed a few days ahead of schedule.

Construction of the concrete wall was ordered by the President during his visit at the mines in September, last year.

Briefing the media recently, Chief of Defence Forces, General Venance Mabeyo - during his visit to the facility - said the Head of State will grace the launching of the perimeter wall.

According to the project manager, Col. Charles Mbuge, the perimeter wall, whose estimated cost is Sh5.02 billion, is aimed at curbing illegal export of tanzanite, a rare gem found at the Mirerani hills.

Speaking on April 7, ahead the launch, acting Suma JKT managing director, Col. Aristides Rutta, said they faced several challenges during the implementation of the project including shortage of building materials.

“However, because of the army’s discipline, cooperation and working in according to targets, we have managed to complete the project on time,” he said.