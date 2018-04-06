Govt dishes Sh118ml to women entrepreneurs in Rukwa

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Women in Rukwa were given Sh118 million as loans, out of the Sh4.2 billion of the revenues that were collected in the region as of March 2017.

The deputy minister of state, regional administration and local government Josephat Kandege revealed this in parliament on Friday April 6.

The loans were provided to 33 women entrepreneurial groups during the 2017/18 financial year, said the deputy minister.

This was only 2.78 percent of the revenue collections from Rukwa until March 2017.

Mr Kandege was responding to a question raised by special seats MP Bupe Mwakang'ata who sought to know what the government was doing to boost women entrepreneurs in Rukwa Region.

According to the deputy minister, Sh56.87million was also given to 55 women groups who comprise 698 members during the 2016/17 financial year. This was out of the Sh6.5billion revenues that were collected in Rukwa Region.