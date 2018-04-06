By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In efforts to curb the challenge facing farmers of pre and post-harvest losses, Tanzania is now looking for innovators who would come up with solutions to the problem.

Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) and Vodacom Tanzania have launched a joint East African Agri-innovation challenge urging innovators to come forward with the solutions.

TBL managing director Roberto Jamin said that the East African Afro Innovation challenge aims at improving productivity in agriculture, specifically by controlling the areas of seed and fertilizer wastage.

"The country loses about 20 per cent due to traditional mode of planting and about 25 per cent of crops when harvesting, however by use of modern methods, the country could reduce the losses by 10 per cent," the TBL boss said.

He said TBL has a vested interest in empowering farmers and ensuring that innovation in the sector is made possible through the power of collaboration.

Mr Jamin said the innovators are expected to bring tangible solutions especially for smallholder farmers.

According to him, innovators need to come up with renewable energy source and digital asset tracking.

Further he noted that there is need for agriculture automation, including push planters and threshing where a fully mobile self-empowered thresher that can be moved between fields to optimize threshing operation, minimize losses and ensure quality product.

He noted asset tracking, a technology component to track; monitor on the effectiveness of the implementation could also help reduce the losses.

In East Africa, there are thousands of smallholder barley and sorghum farmers in Uganda and Tanzania from which AB InBev through Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) and Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) buy thousands of metric tonnes of raw material annually.

The TBL boss observed that it was unfortunate that some areas receive less rain, making it imperative to come up with innovative means of adapting to the situation.

The two firms believe that by assisting farmers to implement good agricultural practices and to adopt new tools and techniques the farmers’ productivity, yield and incomes would increase.

EA Agri Innovation Event will further contribute to the creation of new value chains and business models, based on alternative resources as we bridge the gap between research and practice.