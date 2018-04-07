By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has, on Saturday, April 7, challenged local government authorities (LGA) across the country to engage various stakeholders in supporting State’s efforts to improve settlement of police officers.

He made the challenge in Arusha shortly after he inaugurated 31 houses built for police officers whose quarters caught fire in September last year.

From the project, 13 houses were built by the police force and 18 others by stakeholders who were engaged by the regional authorities.

“This is a challenge that the government continues to address in efforts to try and improve residences of members of our security organs,” he said at the event that was live televised from Arusha.