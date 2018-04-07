Slain Leyla's body may take time to be brought home

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. It may take longer than anticipated for the body of a slain Tanzania-born women Leyla Mtumwa to be brought home for burial from the UK.

Relatives of the deceased told The Citizen that the matter has been complicated by her having taken the citizenship there.

"We are still struggling to submit the relevant documents to the authorities in the UK to prove she was our close relative", said her young brother Abdulkarim Malik.

He added that verification of the documents had to involve authorities from Tanzania and England before the body is handed over for burial in Tanzania where she was born.

Leyla (36) was stabbed to death on March 30th this year allegedly by her husband Kemi Kasambula (38) following a misunderstanding at their Haringey Avenue, N17 residence near London.

Mr Kasambula is already in police custody for the crime which devastated the late lady's relatives in Arusha, including her mother Hidaya Mtumwa.

"For now we can't say when the body would be brought home for burial" Malik affirmed on Friday at the family's Kaloleni home in Arusha.