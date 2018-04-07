By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The President of Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, on March 7, this year, led politicians, religious leaders and hundreds of residents in special prayer for Zanzibar’s first president the late Shekh Mzee Abeid Aman Karume, who was gunned down on April 07, 1972 while in his Kisiwandui office, Unguja Town.

Among the leaders who attended the prayer are Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan; Zanzibar’s Second Vice-President, Balozi Seif Ali Idd; Prime Minister Kassim Majawaliwa; retired president Ali Hassan Mwinyi; Zanzibar’s retired president, Dk Aman Abeid Karume and Zanziba’s retired chief minister, Shamsi Vuai Nahodha.

Zanzibar’s Chief Mufti, Shekh Saleh Omar Kaab also attended the Karume Day including the wife of the first president of Zanzibar, Bi Fatma Karume, the wife of Zanzibar President, Mama Mwanamwema Shein and other various people.

Bi Fatma Karume described her late husband, Mzee Karume, that despite being president in his life time, he decently cared for his family and that they greatly felt comfortable with the late Mzee Karume, who, she said, was humorous to everybody.