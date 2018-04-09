By Syriacus Buguzi and Gladys Mbwiga @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. With a yellow tinge in his eyes, Edward Samson, 48, was already very sick. He had a liver complication, which had been initially treated as mere abdominal pains.

He could not get proper diagnosis in his region, Shinyanga. Not even at the largest referral hospital close to his home region, the Bugando Medical Centre (BMC), in Mwanza Region.

Having travelled about 1000 kilometres to Dar es Salaam to seek proper diagnosis at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Mr Samson, a primary school teacher in Shinyanga, looks back and asks:“Why did I have to come to Dar es Salaam?”

He spoke to The Citizen when it was already six months since he fell sick. His problem was later found to be peptic ulcer disease.

But about five months later, signs and symptoms now point to a more complicated problem --liver disease.

“If I didn’t make a decision to go to a big hospital in Shinyanga, I couldn’t have realised I have a liver problem. Thanks to God that I am on health insurance, I wasn’t facing any financial challenges,’’ he recalls.

“Doctors at the Roman Catholic-owned hospital subjected me to an ultrasound test and later referred me to Bugando Medical Centre in Mwanza. That’s where it was suggested that I should undergo another test, known as OGD. But it was not available,’’ recalls Samson.

OGD, simply known as endoscopy, is a medical procedure that involves examination of the gullet, stomach and the first part of a person’s small bowel called the duodenum.

Did he get the test?

“At Bugando, doctors said I should go to the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam where tests are guaranteed. This is because the OGD test at Bugando had technical faults,” said Mr Samson.

The Acting Director of Hospital Services at Bugando Medical Centre, Dr Bahati Wajanga, confirms, “It’s true we had a challenge with the endoscopy test (OGD)…but it’s now functioning.”

However, Mr Samson’s medical examination involved undergoing another test that combines the use of endoscopy and fluoroscopy (ERCP) to diagnose and treat some liver and pancreas problems. It was also not available in the Mwanza’s major referral hospital.

Besides, there are a myriad of challenges including expensive diagnosis that as lot of low income patients cannot not afford, let alone travelling long distances to access the service in Dar es Salaam, says Dr Wajanga from BMC.

Mr Samson is not alone. For many years, the MNH has been receiving a big number of patients whose medical conditions should have been diagnosed at lower level health facilities or even at zonal referral hospitals, says the hospital’s Executive Director, Prof Lawrence Museru.

“Actually, we came to realise that there are many patients who shouldn’t be treated at Muhimbili, but the question is, where should they be treated?’’ queries Prof Museru.

He adds: “As a national hospital, Muhimbili is supposed to be receiving patients who come here through a referral system. However, this is possible only when every stage in the health system and every facility is working perfectly.”

“But there are challenges in the referral system. One of the biggest challenges is that the services provided are not adequate…we have less facilities than what that public demands,’’ he pointed out as he explained the burden that the MNH carries.

“The diagnostic facilities aren’t adequate,’’ he says and further suggests that a huge investment is required at lower level health facilities to end the end need of people across the country travelling to the MNH for issues that can be treated at their localities.

“Because of this situation, Muhimbili is also congested,’’ reveals Prof Museru during an exclusive interview with The Citizen.

Unnecessary referrals

The Citizen has established that there are health workers who issue referral letters to patients “unnecessarily.”

This was confirmed by MNH’s Block Manager for the outpatient’s department, Ms June Samuel.

She says: “There are people who believe being treated at Muhimbili is the final solution for their health issues. So, they use every means to seek referrals.”

“We have suffered from such cases in yesteryears. It was a huge problem,’’ says Ms Samuel. As a solution to this, she adds, the hospital has employed people to screen out any referral letters that does not meet the criteria.

“The challenge is that you cannot simply turn a patient away. We have a way of assessing the patients too,’’ she says.

Referral system bypass

Patients on health insurance often bypass the referral system because there are loopholes for doing so, says the President of the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT), Dr Obadia Nyongole, who says that this contributes to “unnecessary congestion” at the national hospital.

“This doesn’t mean we should not give them services, but the referral procedures must be followed,’’ says Dr Nyongole.

And, for the MNH’s Executive Director, Prof Museru, this poses a dilemma. “Such private patients contribute a huge income that helps to run the hospital. So, what do you do when this happens?”

Congestion impacts

The MNH, with a bed capacity of 1,500 patients, is serving patients beyond its capacity.

“Patients may not be handled in time…it creates room for making mistakes because our staff are overworked,’’ says Prof, Museru. And for Dr Nyongole: “Congestion makes it even impossible for patients to have privacy. This compromises the quality healthcare they ought to have received.’’ he says.

What to be done?

“If the lower level hospitals are equipped with basic diagnostic facilities and are well staffed with skilled medical experts, it is possible for patients to get services at their respective regions,’’ suggests Dr Nyongole.

The deputy minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elerly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile says the government is now working to ensure that lower level health facilities are well-equipped so that most of the problems can be diagnosed early, with having to travel long distances to the national hospital.

“We have invested in equipping 205 health centres with surgical rooms and other facilities for both mother and child, laboratories a well as accommodation for health workers. This part of the wider plans to reduce congestion in referral hospitals”, said Ndugulile.