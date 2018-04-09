Tanzania to benefit from Sh44.8tr deal

By Charles Chacha @TheCitizenTZ cchacha@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is among the countries that will to benefit from $20 billion (Sh44.8 trillion) set aside by the Standard Chartered Group for projects in the Belt and Road Initiative, which involves construction of railways, highways, pipelines and ports.

The money will also be used to improve local infrastructure and build industrial parks, according to the Standard Chartered Tanzania chief executive officer, Mr Sanjay Rughani.

Mr Rughani revealed this at a meeting for Chinese clients over the weekend that they had already penned over 40 deals relating to the Belt & Road Initiative. “Fifty per cent of the deals closed in 2017, worth over $10 billion, are made in Africa,” Mr Rughani said. “We have set up China desks with experienced Chinese-speaking bankers, in many of the key Belt & Road countries to serve client needs more effectively, including one at the Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania,” he added.

“Through close and seamless collaboration with our clients, Chinese policy makers and local partners, we shall continue to facilitate trade and investment between China, Tanzania and Africa at large,” Mr Rughani promised. Speaking at the function on behalf of the minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Charles Mwijage, the director of investment at the ministry, Mr Aristides Mbwasi touted the China-Tanzania relations, noting that currently Chinese investments in the country have produced over 150,000 direct and 350,000 indirect jobs for Tanzanians. “As our country eyes industrialisation, more investments from china are expected in the next three years with at least 200 factories being opened in Tanzania and 200,000 job opportunities being created,” he said.

The dinner was also graced by the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Wang Ke who hailed the crucial role the bank had played in China’s development, having set up base in Shanghai in 1858.

The Belt & Road initiative is a brainchild of the Chinese government meant to enhance flow of goods and services between Asia and the rest of the world. Its total trade with Belt & Road countries exceeded $3 trillion between 2014 and 2016, whereby the China’s stock of direct investment in such states was estimated at over $129 billion at the end of 2016 up from $92 billion at the end of 2014.