Lugola issues final warning to DEDs ignoring directives

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. District Executive Directors (DEDs) in the country have been directed to identify and submit lists of all water sources available in their areas in order to find better ways of protecting them.

The deputy minister for State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr Kangi Lugola, who gave them two weeks to implement the directive, stressed that disciplinary measures would be taken against those who will comply with the order.

Speaking after a tour to inspect environmental degradation at the Ngerengere River catchment area in Morogoro Region, Mr Lugola this will be the last time the ministry will be issuing the directive.

The outspoken politician said they had already issued similar orders, but only a few DEDs complied with the directive.

“My office has issued several orders asking the DEDs to bring the list of water sources available in their areas, but only a few of them responded. Now, I am giving them the final two-week ultimatum to act,” he said.

Mr Lugola, who also toured the areas affected by floods at the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), said the order was earlier given by the minister, Mr January Makamba and was not implemented and that was why many such disasters were still happening.

“I am suspicious and that is why I am reiterating President John Magufuli’s remarks he made during the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) meeting last month that some of his appointees do not understand what he is requiring them to do. Therefore, after two weeks from now, I will handover to the President the names of directors who will fail to execute this order,” he said. Mr Lugola pointed out that the extent at which water sources are being destroyed in the region pose a high environmental risk.

“The extent at which floods have destroyed dormitories, teachers’ houses and other university infrastructures poses a risk of wiping away the Mazimbu Campus of SUA in the near future,” he said.

The SUA Vice Chancellor, Prof Raphael Chibunda said the campus has a history of being hit by floods but this year’s floods were very severe due to increased human activities in the water sources.

“Floods prevented us from accessing one of our farm, some four students cheated death as they nearly drowned. We were forced to bring an excavator to expand water channels to reduce floods impacts,” he said.

Prof Chibunda told the minister “We believe your tour will help in pulling together resources to end this disaster because if we don’t take measures we may be forced to close this campus in two years’time.

The university has 9,300 students where over 400 students are staying at the Mazimbu Campus.

The Morogoro Region Environment Officer, Mr Venance Segere said the region was undergoing research to put in place a long-term strategic plan to end the tendency of invading water sources in the region.

“We will among other things promote for tree planting campaign, close sand quarry in the water sources and guide people whose activities are near water sources so that they may not end up causing floods during rain seasons,” he stressed.

The Deputy Minister’s tour was organised in collaboration between the University and the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).