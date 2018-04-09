Dodoma on top of cholera cases list

A report released by the minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and Elderly, Ms Ummy Mwalimu said the number of patients reported in the region accounted for 40 per cent of all cases countrywide.

During the said period, it was reported that there were a total of 1,448 cases countrywide out of which 583 were reported in Dodoma and the number of cholera deaths stood at 27.

Ruvuma was the second region with highest number of cases at 374 or 25 per cent of overall cases while Rukwa and Iringa have had 276 (19 per cent) and 88 (6.1 per cent) respectively.