Two Tanzanian students win in DStv’s essay competition

By Paul Owere @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Two Tanzania students have emerged national winners of the 7th edition of DStv Eutelsat Star Awards competition giving them a ticket to represent the country at the African edition of the competition that features ten African countries.

Michael Ditrick from Ilboru Secondary School in Arusha emerged winner in the essay category while Taher Rasheed from Al-Madrasat Ussaifiyatul Burhaniyah in Dar es Salaam emerged winner in the poster category.

The two emerged winners beating 200 other entries which had entered the contest after a rigorous adjudication exercise which was conducted by a panel of six judges.

The competition required students to write a creative essay or design a poster under the theme: “It’s sixty years since the first satellite, Sputnik, was launched, broadcasting a unique and easily captured ‘beep, beep, beep’ signal. Looking back at this historic moment, write an essay or design a poster depicting how satellites have launched humankind into the 21st Century and acted as a unifier.”

The country winning essay and poster have been submitted to MultiChoice Africa and final adjudication which is expected this April in Kampala Uganda where country winners from 10 countries are set to compete.

Selected from thousands of entries by a high-standard jury, the essay winner will be eligible for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to Paris, France in the company of Eutelsat, and onwards to French Guiana to see a rocket launch into space.

The poster winner will win a trip for two to South Africa which includes a visit to the South African National Space Agency as well as exploration of several heritage sites as guests of MultiChoice Africa. The schools attended by the two winners will also receive a DStv installation, including a dish, TV, decoder and free access to the DStv Education Package

Commenting on the competition, Multichoice Tanzania Managing Director Maharage Chande said they are delighted to record such a huge number of entries from different schools across the country and that the quality of entries has improved significantly. With such a good participation and the quality of submissions, we expect the winners this year to come from Tanzania, said Maharage.

The DStv Eutelsat Star Awards were open to all learners from secondary schools on the continent where MultiChoice Africa maintains operations. Entries are judged on the basis of high-standard criteria of accuracy, creativity, originality and innovation.