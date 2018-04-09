Vodacom boss Ian Ferrao to leave in June

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania PLC said today, Monday, April 09, 2018 that the company’s managing director, Mr Ian Ferrao, will leave after the expiry of his three-year tenure which ends in June this year.

He will be succeeded Ms Sylvia Mulinge who currently works as director for consumer business at Safaricom in Kenya.

“Ferrao has reached the end of his 3-year tenure at Vodacom and has opted not to renew his contract and instead move on to pursue other interests,” the company said in a statement.

The statement quotes the Vodacom Tanzania board chairman, Mr Ali Mufuruki as saying that during the three years, Mr Ferrao managed to come up with a turnaround strategy and a vision which transformed the company’s business.

“Ian has been a tremendous asset to Vodacom Tanzania. We are grateful for his strong leadership over the 3 years which was grounded by a resilient and sustainable 3-year turnaround strategy and a vision which transformed how Vodacom does business today,” Mr Mufuruki is quoted as saying in the statement.

It was during Mr Ferrao’s tenure that Vodacom issued its Sh476 billion initial public officer. (The Citizen Reporter)

Vodacom became the first and only telecom company to list 25 per cent of its stake at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) as required under the Finance Act 2017 which repealed Section 26 of Electronic and Postal Communications Act 2010.