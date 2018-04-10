One dead as downpour pounds city

By Citizen Correspondent

Arusha. Heavy rains here have claimed the life of one women who was swept away following a downpour on Sunday night. The Regional Police Commande, Mr Charles Mkumbo confirmed the death of a woman, but her identity could not be identified. Her body was found in Mbauda, a high density suburb, south west of the central business district. It was taken to the Mt. Meru hospital mortuary. Heavy rains pounded the city from around 8:30pm on Sunday until the wee hours of yesterday.

Many houses along the rivers and streams originating from the slopes of Mt. Meru were flooded and some swept away.

Those who were living at Kware area in Elerai ward on the banks of Sakina river are among those who were left homeless.

A resident of the area,Lembris Mollel said he and some of his neighbours have lost household items whose value he could not reveal.

Another who identified himself as Athumani Sarumbo said he had not experienced such heavy rains since he settled in the suburb in the 1970s.

The situation was equally worrying at Ngarenaro ward along the Dodoma road where the raging water pulled down the wall of Camel petrol station.

In Loruvan area Sokon One ward the rains swept away bridges and culverts along the feeder roads, according to the Arusha District Commissioner Gabriel Daqqaro.