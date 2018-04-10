JPM to address Eala assembly in Dodoma

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. President John Pombe Magufuli will address the East African Legislation Assembly (Eala) in Dodoma next week.

The House started its plenary session in the designated capital yesterday and will run until April 28.

This is the first time the regional Assembly, which embraces a rotational principle in holding its meetings in the partner states, is sitting in Dodoma.

This will also be the fourth meeting of the Fourth Assembly after it was inaugurated in Arusha in December, last year after the election of the new Speaker.

The five year tenure of the Third Assembly ended on June 4th last year.

Eala, the legislative organ of the East African Community (EAC),started its activities in 2001.

Tradition demands that the President of the host country addresses the Assembly when the session is held there. During a session held in 2016, the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa addressed the House on behalf of the Dr Magufuli.

According to Mr Bobi Odiko, the Eala senior public relations officer, the Assembly will scrutinize bills that are pertinent to the EA Monetary Union protocol.

These are the EAC Monetary Institute Bill, 2017 and the EAC Statistics Bureau Bill, 2017, both of which were introduced for first reading during a session held in Kampala early this year.

The EAC Monetary Institute Bill is intended to provide for the establishment of the EA Monetary Institute as an institution of the Community responsible to lay ground for the EAC Monetary Union.

The EAC Statistics Bureau Bill seeks to establish the Statistics Bureau as another institution of the community that is responsible for statistics.