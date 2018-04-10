Nnauye comment sparks backlash

“Is this not akin to betraying our party (CCM) manifesto?” queried Mr Nnauye, explaining that the Stigler’s George project “was not mentioned anywhere during the 2015 election campaigns” and therefore did not deserve as much attention as LNG. He said: “The people of Mtwara and Lindi Regions were expecting to benefit from the LNG plant. We prepared their minds during our campaigns and they gave us their trust by voting for us to lead them. They expected to benefit from the project.” Debating the budget proposals for the Prime Minister’s Office in the 2018/19 financial year, Mr Nnauye said the people of Mtwara and Lindi chose Dr John Magufuli to be their President because they expected a lot from him on natural gas.