Nnauye comment sparks backlash

Dar es Salaam. The Mtama constituency Member of Parliament, Mr Nape Nnauye (CCM) yesterday faulted the government for capitalising on the 2100MW power project, Stigler’s George, while investing fewer resources in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).
“Is this not akin to betraying our party (CCM) manifesto?” queried Mr Nnauye, explaining that the Stigler’s George project “was not mentioned anywhere during the 2015 election campaigns” and therefore did not deserve as much attention as LNG. He said: “The people of Mtwara and Lindi Regions were expecting to benefit from the LNG plant. We prepared their minds during our campaigns and they gave us their trust by voting for us to lead them. They expected to benefit from the project.” Debating the budget proposals for the Prime Minister’s Office in the 2018/19 financial year, Mr Nnauye said the people of Mtwara and Lindi chose Dr John Magufuli to be their President because they expected a lot from him on natural gas.
Mr Nnauye further said that Mtwara and Lindi Regions were at a better position to make headway in development because Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa comes from the southern regions.
However, Mr Nnauye’s argument attracted a backlash from CCM lawmakers with Mr Job Lusinde, a vocal Mtera MP, arguing that it was not proper for Nnauye to promote “regionalism” in development matters.
Mr Lusinde said the Prime Minister “works for the interests of the entire nation,” and not for the southern region.