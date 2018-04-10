Inflation rate at 14-year low

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationamedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The annual report shows that inflation rate has dropped to 3.9 per cent in March 2018, thanks to a drop in prices of food items.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages are dominant factors in the basket of goods upon which inflation is measured in Tanzania. They account for 38.5 per cent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

This is the lowest level to have been attained in 14 years, figures by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show.

In February, 2018, the rate of price increase was quoted at 4.1 per cent.

“The last time that inflation reached such a low level was in May 2004 when it was recorded at 3.6 per cent,” the NBS director of population census and social statistics, Mr Ephraim Kwesigabo told reporters yesterday.

The decrease in headline inflation explains that the speed of price change for commodities in the year ending March 2018 has decreased compared to that of February and it is the lowest since 2004, explained Mr Kwesigabo.

Some food items, which contributed to the decline were sorghum by 7.1 per cent, cassava flour by 6.7 per cent, beans by 3.9 per cent, wet cassava by 16.6 per cent and banana by 16.7 per cent.

Annual inflation rate for food consumed at home and away from home according to him decreased to 5.0 per cent in March 2018 from 5.8 per cent recorded in February.

During the period under review, the NBS data show energy prices also declined slightly.

The Consumer Price Index from February to March, 2018 changed by 1.2 per cent compared to a change of 1.1 per cent recorded from January, 2018 to February, 2018.

The overall index has increased to 112.7 per cent from 111.33 recorded in February, 2018.

The increase of the overall index is attributed to price increase for both food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to such an increase include; rice by 3.8 per cent, maize grains by 4.1 per cent, fresh fish by 2.6 per cent vegetables by 5.3 per cent, cassava flour by 1.9 per cent and sardines by 4.3 per cent.

On the other hand, non- food items that contributed to such an increase include; kerosene by 1.2 per cent, charcoal (2.7 per cent) and diesel (3.1 per cent).