Kakobe: Tell me where I belong

Dar es Salaam. The Archbishop of Tanzania Full Gospel Bible Fellowship (FBGF), Zachary Kakobe, has called for the immigration department to tell him where he belongs to following an interrogation of over his citizenship status.

He made a call yesterday following three hours of interrogation at the Dar es Salaam regional immigration office.

However, he said the immigration department may have good intention to question someone’s citizenship, but he was wondering why they were only targeting people from Kigoma.

Kigoma borders neighbouring countries of Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). “I am a Tanzanian. If anyone says that I am not a citizen, then he/she should tell me where I belong to,” said Archbishop Kakobe. Archbishop Kakobe wondered why Tanzanians frome other regions other regions including Dodoma or northern zone are not being targeted.

He said he has surrendered his passport at the regional immigration office, which he believes will help them to get all the information they need on his citizenship status. According to the Dar es Salaam regional immigration officer, Mr Crispin Ngonyani was quoted last week saying the call for interrogation about status of the citizenship status can be done to anyone regardless of the regions he or she comes from. (The Citizen Reporter)