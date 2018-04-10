Congestion: Poor referral system affecting services

Question: Professor, there are challenges in the country’s referral system. What exactly is the problem and how can it be fixed?

Answer: In principle, Muhimbili should be receiving patients who have been referred through a known system. However, this is only possible if at every stage in the system, duties are carried out as required. However, there are challenges in the referral system in the country.

The biggest is that the services provided at lower levels are not adequate. For instance, Dar es Salaam, with a population of about 5 million people, has a much less number of hospital beds than the recommended ones.

For developing countries, the recommended bed capacity is 30 beds for 10,000 people. So, Dar es Salaam alone would require 15,000 hospital beds, but the city has about 4000 hospital beds.

This includes all in public and private facilities. This is not enough for us, let alone those who are being referred from other regions. In such circumstances, it’s unlikely that we can have a well-functioning referral system. For it to work properly, patients should be taken care of at all levels. But, as a result, you find that many of the patients at Muhimbili, probably, shouldn’t have been treated here. But, the question is: Where should they be treated? We really need to invest in lower level health facilities. At Muhimbili we are investing in cutting down congestion and we have taken a number of measures.

Qn: Are there unnecessary referrals?

Ans: Yes, a patient who comes here, but shouldn’t have come here is unnecessary for whatever reason. One of the reasons could be that the health services are not adequate where they come from. A patient could be referred here because there is no blood transfusion services at the other end of the hospital. But why is there no blood?

Qn: You carry a bigger burden of patients who should have been handled elsewhere. How do you assess the cost?

Ans: The cost; not in terms of money. We haven’t done that assessment yet. But medically, yes. If the hospital is operating above its capacity, the care that is given may not be of good quality. Staff are also likely to make mistakes because they are overworked.

For example, in a ward whose capacity is 40 beds, but now you have 70 patients in the ward, it means that patients will not receive the optimum care and mistakes can be made. In terms of money, well, our budget is not tied to the number of patients and we can’t turn away a patient simply because we have not budgeted for him or her.

Qn: You mentioned earlier that the maximum bed capacity of Muhimbili is 1,500. How many extra patients are you forced to serve?

Ans: Yes, 1500 is the maximum, but sometimes we have 1,400 patients. However, we have congestion in certain areas. We may have empty beds in some wards while we have over capacity in another and it’s not easy to move patients from one ward to another because of the nature of the services that we give. For instance, for neonates (newborns), the capacity is 100 beds. But, yesterday we had over 150 neonates admitted.

So, it’s congested over there. The challenge here is that such neonatal services can only be found at Muhimbili. All public and private hospitals depend on us. Maternity wards are also congested.

Qn: Muhimbili is still referring some patients abroad. What is it that you are still not able to do?

Ans: We haven’t reached the point where Muhimbili can treat all conditions. However, what we are saying is that we are no longer referring patients abroad routinely. You see, referring patients is a normal procedure, but we have reduced the number tremendously. We are also receiving a lot of government support.

Qn: What does the hospital need to cut referrals to other countries to 100 percent?

Ans: It’s not possible to stop referrals completely. Even in India, where we refer our patients to, they also refer to other countries. What we can do is reduce to a minimum level. However, what we need as Muhimbili is investment in the physical infrastructure of the hospital.

We need state-of-the-art theatres, ICUs, wards and good laboratories. We really need to invest many things; equipment, you name it. But also training our people, not only doctors. There is no way we can do tertiary services without investing.

Qn: Investment is required, but have you suggested this to the relevant authorities?

Ans: Of course. Even this investment that we already have was through the government support. We are the experts. We are the ones who tell our seniors in the ministry on what should be done. And, through this, that’s how we can reach where we want, successfully.

Qn: We have heard a number of success stories in surgeries, but often it is the foreign experts who are assisted by the local surgeons. To what extent does this help build the capacity of our surgeons?

Ans: This is called skills or knowledge transfer. Well, I would say skills transfer takes several phases. We made the first step of exposing our experts to what is done in foreign countries.

We took staff to India to learn Cochlea Implant and Kidney Transplant procedures.

Qn: Did they get the required skills and to what extent?

Ans: It’s unlikely for them to get the skills they need. Its’ unlikely that a surgeon from Tanzania would be given a chance to operate on a patient when they go to those foreign countries. But by observing, we hope they learn something.

Qn: So, what do you do to make them learn better?

Ans: There is a second step. We bring the foreign surgeons to work with our experts here. This means that when the foreign surgeons come, our local experts take an active role.

They become the first assistants but under the supervision of the foreign surgeons. When the first surgery is done, our experts here take charge.

They do the procedure under minimum suppression. Through this, our people gain experience gradually. So, we don’t expect our people to learn in 3 or 6 months.