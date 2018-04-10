Sisal earnings rise as Tanzania doubles exports

By George Sembony @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Sisal fibre exports doubled in a period of six years between 2012 and 2017 from 15,541 tonnes to 25,471 tonnes with earnings rising similarly from $21.08 million to $41.1 million.

The Acting Director General of the Tanzania Sisal Board, Mr Yunus Msika said here that the rise in exports is a result of improvement in the international sisal market due to rise in the increase in utilisation of sisal especially in construction activities. Mr Msika mentioned the markets of sisal fibre as China, Saudi Arabia, Spain, India, Egypt, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Nigeria, Libya and Morocco.

Earnings from sales of fibres in the domestic market also increased from Sh17.08 billion in 2012 to Sh25.04 billion in 2017.

Mr Msika said the share of Tanga where the majority of sisal farms are located has also maintained its position as the leading contributor to the national income although its share dropped in the aforementioned period from 77 per cent of the total exports in 2012 to 73 per cent in 2017. Tanga’s share of the domestic market, however, grew from 71 per cent on the total sales in 2012 to 78 per cent in 2017.

The TSB chief said the sisal continued to maintain its position as the leading taxpayer with its contribution in 2016 amounting to over Sh8 billion in taxes collected from the sector.

“It is also a leading employer paying a total of Sh4.3 billion in wages to 27,200 direct employees,” Mr Msika said.

He unveiled plans for increasing production of the cash crop from 34,589 tonnes to 53,237 tonnes and productivity from 0.8 to 1.6 per hectare under the 2011/12-2020/21 sisal sector development plan.

The plan also aims at increasing production of sisal products from 9,759 tons to 21,996 tons, increasing sales of sisal products from 5,227 tons to 13,756 tons and increasing the utilization of the sisal plant from the current two percent to 50 percent

The Board has put plans on board for enhancing sisal smallholder farming and undertaking a search for new markets in the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

Speaking on major challenges he mentioned an increase on importation of synthetic fibres, different rates of land rent and property tax apart from land conflicts especially in Lanzoni, Kauzeni and Hale Maguzoni Tanga Region.