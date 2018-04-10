Lugola orders relocation of Morogoro abattoir

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. The Morogoro Municipal Council has been ordered to find an alternative areas where they will construct an abattoir to replace the current one, which is located near residential area.

The deputy minister for State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr Lugola said here yesterday that relocating the current abattoir should be given a priority to help save the lives of people living in the vicinity.

“This abattoir was constructed in 1950, at that time, it was designed to have a capacity of slaughtering 25 cows and a few goats, its infrastructures are old enough and are located near people’s residences, therefore, I direct you to find an alternative place where a new and modern abattoir will be built. This should be done for the sake of pretecting environment,” he said.

Mr Lugola expressed his dismay over the silence of the municipal fathers despite public outcry over air pollution caused by the abattoir.

“I have been disappointed by the municipal director who has turned a deaf ear to directives given earlier by the NEMC officials that required him to improve infrastructures in the current abattoir to reduce air pollution,” he said.

Earlier, an inspection officer from NEMC, Mr Jerome Kayombo said moving the abattoir to another area was the only permanent solution for the increased number of slaughtered animals in the municipality.

“By the time this abattoir was constructed, population in the municipality was not big, now the number of people has increased and there are many people residing next to it, therefore, there is a need to move to a convenient place,” he said.

He added: “Currently the abattoir slaughters 100 cows up from 25 and all the sewerage infrastructures have worn-out, this is enough to say that this abattoir must be moved to another area.”

Mr Lugola’s tour in the municipality was organised by the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) in an effort to supervise compliance of environmental management.