EACJ challenged to bring business disputes to end

Arusha. The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has been implored to resolve business disputes because they are counter-productive to regional trade. “Business enterprises want disputes resolved as quickly as possible,” stated the Kenyan Chief Justice, Mr David Maraga in Nairobi last week.

He told Judges of the court that businesses in the region often suffered from lingering commercial disputes hence impacting on cross border trade.

“As an economic bloc trading with each other, chances to have disputes are there. We have to put in place legal framework to resolve them,” he said when he spoke at court’s validation workshop and bi-annual retreat.

He added that alternative resolution mechanisms such as arbitration were equally critical to limit commercial disputes among enterprises doing regional trade.

The court, a judicial organ of the East African Community (EAC), started handling more cases on trade aspects after its jurisdiction was extended to cover trade and investment issues.

Since it was operationalised in 2001, EACJ has received over 280 applications, according to its Registrar, Mr Yufnalis Okubo, but so far only 100 cases have been concluded.

However, it could not be established how many of these are trade or business related.

The increased of cases filed concerning trade disputes has been triggered by coming into force of the EAC Common Market protocol and its implementation. The court also expects more cases to be filed by aggrieved parties on disputes or matters associated with the East African Monetary Union (EAMU) protocol.

Speaking during the retreat, EACJ President Emmanuel Ugirashebuja said the court would continue to change its working systems in tandem with the socio-economic trends within the region and technology.

“The Judicial branch is an essential element of the infrastructure of the East African Society. Like most infrastructure projects, any judiciary requires continual maintenance, upkeep and renovation, “ he said.

The two-week workshop cum retreat, which continues until Friday, will undertake a detailed and insightful examination of the changing role, practices and structure of the Judicial arm of the community in the context of the circumstances of the Court.