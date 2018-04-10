Mbarawa calls for use of ICT to tame climatic change

By @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Stakeholders of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) from different countries in the world are meeting in in the 8th ITU Green Standard Week conference.

The conference aims at deliberating on how to effectively use information and communication technologies (ICT) to adopt climatic changes.

Tanzania’s Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, opened the conference on April 9, this year, in Zanzibar. It has been jointly organised by the Universal Communication Services Access Fund (UCSAF) and the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

Opening the four-day event in Zanzibar, Prof Mbarawa called upon all ICT experts from different parts of the world to use the event to discuss and lay strategies and guidelines on how to use the services and products of ICT for the development of economies and industries.

According to the minister, this includes using ICT and methods of forecasting and controlling calamities caused by the climate change.

A statement issued on April 10, this year, by the communication unit of the government, Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, said Prof Mbarawa also called upon participants to the conference to exchange experiences and discuss how to use ICT to conserve the environment, create economic opportunities and have decent towns run and overseen by using ICT.

He said that would ensure that ICT was used for conserving the environment so to minimise environmental degradation caused by electronic waste and instead reproduce those remains for other use so to protect the safety of the environment.

He clarified that Tanzania had constructed the national ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) with the length of over 25,000km, which had also been connected to government and private institutions and those neighboring countries not bordered with the sea.

Prof Mbarawa added that NICTBB had enabled the effective provision of communication services in the country and that until now there were a total of 45 million Tanzanians using cell phones, 23 million provided with internet services and 20 million using electronic services like transferring and receiving cash.