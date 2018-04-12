Ex-CAG calls on CSOs to shun from politics  

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Controller and Auditor General Ludovick Utouh has called upon Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to shun from politics so to avoid being used by politicians.

Mr Utouh said this on April 11, this year, during a policy engagement, stakeholders consultative meeting on the participation of CSOs in the development of the NGOs policy.

"NGOs should not side with any political party so that they can serve wananchi regardless of their political affiliations,” he said.

“Use different approaches of advocacy to get suitable laws, provide evidently data lobbing to succeed in whatever you want to achieve rather than being used by any political party," he said.

Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said the meeting was timely as the government was planning to have a new policy on NGOs.

"This is a good process if we will be involved accordingly as we are going to benefit from it," he said.

According to him, the NGOs Act of 2002 is outdated as 17 years have gone by now without improving it and that if it is revised, there will be a conducive working environment.



