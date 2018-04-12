By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania has 40 ambassadors across the world, of which 9 are from Zanzibar.

This was said in Parliament on Thursday 12, 2018, by deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Suzan Kolimba.

She was responding to a question by Jaku Hasshim Ayub, a member of the House of Representatives, who sought to know how many Tanzanian ambassadors hailed from Zanzibar.

The minister explained that the government considered various factors, including the contribution that the appointee could add to the economic growth of the country.

“The government is thorough when it comes to the appointment of the country’s ambassadors,” she said, refuting claims that ambassadors from Zanzibar were posted only to Arab countries.

The main question was asked by Special Seats MP Mariam Msabaha.