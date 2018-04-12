Elders, people with disabilities given free medical cards

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz,nationmedia.com

Mirerani. At least 305 elders and 24 people living with disabilities have been given identity cards that will enable them to access free treatment and entrance to the fenced Mirerani Tanzanite mine.

The cards were issued on Wednesday, April 11, by the Simanjiro District Commissioner Zephania Chaula at Mirerani Township.

The chairman of people living with disabilities in Mirerani, Mr Robert Songa, said the initiative came at the right time, saying the same should have been done for other sectors.

With the IDs, he said, members would be able to enter the mine and engage in various activities to support their livelihoods.

For their part, elders hailed the move, saying the move would be a relief on the cost of treatment.

Speaking at the event, Mr Chaula said the government was determined to support the poor especially elders and people with disabilities.