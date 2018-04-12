Amani Gold Panning workers down tools over pay

By Rehema Matowo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Geita. Nearly 150 Amani Gold Panning Company workers have spent a night outside the Geita Regional Commissioner’s office seeking help over nonpayment of their salaries.

The workers of the firm, which is located at Lwamgasa ward, claim that they have not been paid for one year now and that their salary arrears amount to Sh23.7 million. They were paid Sh22.2 million in February, 2017.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, both Mr Awaz Shaban and Mr Joseph Masanja claimed that their last salaries came in February, last year, adding that in December of the same year, the company owners sold it, thus rendering workers jobless.

“We had our salary claims before they decided to sell it. They promised to clear all arrears, but they never did so until we went to meet the district commissioner, Mr Herman Kapufi, when they paid us Sh22.2 million,” said Mr Masanja.

The Geita RC, Mr Robert Gabriel called upon the workers to remain calm and issued a seven-day ultimatum for the company to ensure that it pays them.

He also urged investors in mining to provide job contracts to their workers as the law requires.

“Job contracts are imperative. This is because workers may have accidents or anything may happen to them at their work places. So, it is important for them to sign agreements so that even their relatives could know their rights.

However, the seven owners of the mining firm declined to comment on the claims after this reporter contacted them.