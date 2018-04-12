Ntetema announces retirement date from albino lobby group

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian human rights activist Vicky Ntetema will retire from her executive director role at the Under The Same Sun (UTSS) come end of May after serving the organization for eight years.

She made the revelation through a letter that she also sent to media outlets Thursday, April 12.

“I’m writing to inform you that I will be retiring from UTSS at the end of May this year,” part of the letter disclosed.

Following her retirement, the organization has therefore appointed Ms Ester Rwela to act in the capacity.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support, cooperation and partnership that was always available to UTSS and me in our campaign to promote the rights and wellbeing of persons with albinism over the last 10 years,” she wrote in her letter.

The award winning human rights defender, who has also been at the fore-front in the fight against killings of people with albinism, back in April, 2016 was accused of abandoning three people with albinism at her farm house in Mkuranga District, Coast Region, one of who went missing recently. The news went viral on social media.

However, she strongly came out to dismiss the allegations.