District bosses warned over petty traders’ harassment

By Aurea Simtowe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Deputy Minister of State in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PoRALG), Mr Josephat Kandege, has warned that the government will take stern measures against district executive directors who harass petty traders.

“Any district executive director who creates a hostile environment for petty traders will be going against the directive issued by President John Magufuli, this means they are tired of their jobs,” he told the National Assembly on Thursday, April 12, during the questions and answers session that was live televised.

He was responding to a supplementary question by Siha MP Godwin Mollel who complained about lack of a market in this constituency, and that food venders were being harassed by officers.

The deputy minister added that the government was implementing the directive by Dr Magufuli for the greater interest of citizens.