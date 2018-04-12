Sweden grants Sh4.9bn for empowering 15 local clusters

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Tanzania has been granted Sh4.9 billion by Sweden through its Swedish International Development Agency (Sida) for implementing a project on developing and imparting capacity building to 15 clusters in the country.

The clusters will expectedly increase the production of products from crops through industries.

The project is under the implementation of Small Industries Development Organisation (Sido) and Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech).

The project targets to have the assurance of producing products based on innovations by entrepreneurs.

Costech’s representative and researcher, Dr Athman Mgumia, made the comment yesterday when speaking to reporters after the opening of a sensitisation seminar on a project over symposiums’ development for crop stakeholders in Mbeya Region.

Dr Mgumia said the clusters’ development project would also focus on recognising local innovators of products and on improving the relations between entrepreneurs, research institutions and the government in general so that the former could compete in local and foreign markets in their crop activities.

For his part, Mbeya Region’s Sido manager, Mr Henrick Mdede, said the project would be of help to the region’s clusters in terms of innovations and introduction of good systems of addressing the challenges facing them such as insufficient funds, lacking investment in business education, technologies and infrastructures.

Mbeya District Commissioner Paul Ntinika said the clusters’ project in the country would contribute to speeding up the setting up of industries in the region, calling upon both seminar participants and development partners to seize on the opportunity.