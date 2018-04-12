Govt asked to find more buyers of tobacco

By Aurea Simtowe @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar Es Salaam. Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mary Mwanjelwa, says so far only four firms are involved in purchasing tobacco from farmers in the country while the government is still in talks with some countries over buying the product.

To ensure a reliable market for tobacco is obtained, she mentioned the targeted countries as including Egypt, Zimbabwe and Indonesia.

Dr Mary made the comment when answering to a supplementary question by Urambo MP Magreth Sitta, who had sought to know what the government had done so far to find more buyers of tobacco after being requested to do so by farmers.

In the second question, the MP sought to know why the government should import more fertilizer, particularly Npk, so that it could be quickly made available to farmers.

Responding, the deputy minister said the purchasing of fertilizer was normally was handled by the fertilizer procurement system.