Tamwa calls annual general meeting Saturday

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Media Women Association (Tamwa) is expected to hold its annual general meeting on Saturday, April 14 where more than 150 members will convene to evaluate work done in 2017 as well as the implementation of strategic plan for 2018-2019.

The meeting, which will be held in Dar es Salaam, will start with training on Friday, April 13 where a senior content officer and also Tamwa board member Raziah Mwawanga will explain how the Tanzania Media Foundation-TMF has built capacity of women journalists with the aim of improving their skills so as to write stories with an impact to the society.

The statement further reads that Raziah is also expected to receive views on how to improve TMF strategic plans.

Former country director reproductive health project Johns Hopkins as well as Dar es Salaam communication planning officer Halima Shariff will train the members on the role of women in the media in exposing how social media has played a part in either reducing or increasing gender violence in the country.

Tamwa executive director Edda Sanga said that the discussions will enable Tamwa to continue building the capacity of women in the media to reveal the repercussions of gender violence in the society.

This is the 30 annual general meeting since Tamwa was established in the country.