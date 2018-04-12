MP gives donation to congested remand prisons

By Hamida Shariff @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.natrionmedia.com

Morogoro. A CCM Member of Parliament (Special Seats), Dr Jasmine Tiisekwa, has asked police in Morogoro Region to hasten investigations into various cases to enable courts to make rulings on time and ultimately reduce congestion at remand prisons.

The MP made the call yesterday after visiting a remand prison in Morogoro Region where she found congested prisons with many prisoners facing cases whose investigations had not been completed, while others were still being heard in courts.

During her visit Dr Tiisekwa donated two flat-screen TV sets to the remand prison and two boxes containing sanitary towels for women prisoners, pieces of soaps, petroleum jelly, cleaning tools, clothes for children living with their imprisoned mothers, two reams for printing letters of appeals. She also donated Sh100,000 in cash for stationery, all amounting to Sh1.6 million.

The MP elaborated that when she visited the remand prison for the first time there were various challenges facing prisoners and was moved to the extent that she decided to address some of them so that remand prisoners could access basic rights including information on what was going on in civilian life.

Besides the donation, Dr Tiisekwa pledged to donate medical equipment once the construction of the prison remand’s dispensary had been completed.

Giving a report, the head of the prison, SP Zephania Neligwa, said the prison was built to accommodate both 144 remanded suspects and prisoners, but was currently handling 535 inmates, a situation that he said caused congestion.