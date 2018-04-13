Kigoma business centres to cut red tape, argues DAS

By Anthony Kayanda @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. The completion of business centres in all district councils in the region here will increase opportunities to local and foreign investors, Buhigwe District Administrative Secretary Peter Masinde has said.

The centres will enable people to have access to all important services needed for launching investment projects in one area.

Besides that, it is noted that they will minimise bureaucracies in the process of the issuance of permits and ultimately attaining the intended goals set by the government.

The statement was made on Thursday by Mr Masinde when addressing residents.

He said even though there were many economic opportunities in the region, still some investors complained of difficulties of acquiring land for investment due to red tape in some public offices.

“Business centres in councils can empower investors as they will make it possible for people to access services like registration, securing important documents and permits for their undertaking, a move that will pave the way for opportunities in formal and informal sectors to effectively cooperate in the provision of services,” said Mr Masinde.

He called upon all the councils to prepare good environments that would attract both local and foreign investors to exploit the available opportunities in the areas of agriculture, livestock, tourism, industry, fisheries and transport.

For his part, the Secretary of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) in Kigoma Region, Mr Prosper Guga, advised the government to invest more in building the capacities of councils for them to easily implement development projects.

Mr Guga added that councils in the region had vast land suitable for investment in cash and food crops.

Kigoma regional trade officer Deogratius Sangu said due to the lack of the business centres, the region found itself lagging behind because traders had no business techniques that could have enabled their products to be more salable in local and foreign markets.