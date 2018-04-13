Lissu sends farewell greetings to TLS

Dar es Salaam. President of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) Tundu Lissu has sent farewell greetings to members of the Bar who are sitting in Arusha to elect their new secretariat.
In a 10-page statement datelined from a Belgian hospital, where he is receiving treatment following his attack of September 7, last year, in Dodoma where he was attending Parliamentary sessions, Lissu, among others, thanked the TLS members for their support from the day one he was elected.
The Singida East MP, who was elected on the evening of 18 March of last year, said in the statement that he was wishing to see the harmonious relationship between the Government and the Bar, but it must, however, be based on sound principles of respect for legality, human rights and multiparty democratic values.
“You gave me the opportunity to serve you for one term of twelve months. Thanks to assassins’ bullets, however, that term was cut short by seven months. I can only hope and trust that you found some worthy things during my brief tour of duty,” he said in the statement.