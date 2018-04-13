Lissu sends farewell greetings to TLS

By Deigratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) Tundu Lissu has sent farewell greetings to members of the Bar who are sitting in Arusha to elect their new secretariat.

In a 10-page statement datelined from a Belgian hospital, where he is receiving treatment following his attack of September 7, last year, in Dodoma where he was attending Parliamentary sessions, Lissu, among others, thanked the TLS members for their support from the day one he was elected.

The Singida East MP, who was elected on the evening of 18 March of last year, said in the statement that he was wishing to see the harmonious relationship between the Government and the Bar, but it must, however, be based on sound principles of respect for legality, human rights and multiparty democratic values.