Saturday, April 14, 2018

Tigo Pesa receives GSMA certificate as recognition for safe transactions

Tigo’s chief officer of Mobile Financial

Tigo’s chief officer of Mobile Financial Services, Hussein Sayed, briefs journalists during a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday about his firm’s effort to take further steps to ensure customers’ funds are in safe hands. Right is Tigo’s Corporate Communications Manager, Woinde Shisael. PHOTO | SAID KHAMIS 

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tigo Tanzania through its financial services business, Tigo Pesa, has received the GSMA Mobile Money Certification as recognition for its ability to deliver safe, transparent, reliable services. The certificate makes Tigo Pesa amongst the first mobile financial services providers around the globe to be certified by the GSMA.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday April 13, Tigo’s chief officer of Mobile Financial Services, Hussein Sayed said the certificate was evidence that “we have taken a step further to ensure that customers’ funds are in safe hands, and that their rights are being observed.”

“We are proud of the contribution in driving the financial inclusion agenda in Tanzania by giving millions of previously unbanked people access to financial services,” he said.

“This not only demonstrates the quality and reliability of our services but ascertains that we are at the cusp of the digital financial revolution that is sweeping the globe,” he added.

The GSMA Mobile Money Certification is a global initiative to bring safer, more transparent, and more resilient financial services to millions of mobile money users around the world.

It represents a strong proactive move on behalf of the mobile money industry, demonstrating its commitment to Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), and to delivering quality, safe and fair services to customers and partners.

With over 690 million registered accounts globally, the mobile industry is making the world a better place, and mobile money has given millions of previously unbanked people access to financial services.

