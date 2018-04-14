Heavy rains will continue throughout weekend, TMA says

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Meteorology Agency (TMA) has said heavy rains are expected to persist over Tanga, Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Morogoro, Lindi and Mtwara regions together with Unguja and Pemba isles.

According to a statement published on the TMA website on Friday, April 13, the weather conditions will remain the same until Monday 16 April.

This is due to enhancement of convection associated with the rain belt. TMA says most of the mentioned areas are already receiving a lot of precipitation and additional rain is likely to result in hazards.