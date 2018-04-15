TRA officials held over graft claims

By Moses Mashalla @ThecitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Three officials working with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in Arusha Region yesterday were interrogated over corruption allegations.

The suspects were interrogated by a special team comprised of TRA officials from the revenue authority’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam yesterday whereby they are accused of soliciting bribes from different businesspersons based in the region.

Further reports had it that one of the suspects was being interrogated after it came to light that he held a huge sum of money to the tune of Sh3 billion in his personal account at a commercial bank.

When reached for comments by The Citizen, the TRA manager in Arusha Region, Mr Faustine Mdesa, could not confirm the report, however, he clarified that the revenue authority will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary measures against its officials who would be accused of engaging in corruption and other fraudulent practices.

For his part, TRA’s director for Taxpayer Services and Education, Mr Richard Kayombo, said he was not in a position, currently, to give comments over the matter.

He said this when he was contacted by The Citizen over the phone yesterday to confirm the matter.