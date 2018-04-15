Enhance Dar port competitiveness to beat rivals, TPA told

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Port has been urged to improve its competitiveness to attract more customers and beat its rivals.

Speaking during a meeting as part of activities marking the 13th anniversary of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) here on Friday, stakeholders said what mattered to customers was a suitable place for them.

The meeting attracted participants from public and private sectors to discuss how ports could contribute towards the realisation of Tanzania’s industrialisation plan.

The event took place a time when many companies were reportedly targeting East Africa, with Kenya being their entry point.

The deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Aloyce Nzuki, stressed the importance of introducing exclusive cruise ship terminals at Dar es Salaam Port. The country loses hundreds of thousands of visitors to competitors like Beira and Durban ports because there are no such terminals, according to him.

“The TPA management may think this will generate little revenue, but think of money that visitors will spend in retail shops which can significantly contribute to our economic growth.”

Dr Nzuki assured TPA director general Deusdedit Kakoko that a number of cruise ships companies had assured him of using such terminals if Dar port builds them.

The Tanzania high commissioner to Rwanda, Mr Ernest Mangu, spoke of the importance of security to make the country’s ports competitive and attractive to more customers.

“To ensure efficiency of our ports, security is important,” said Mr Mangu, formerly the Inspector General of Police. Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute deputy rector Eliamini Kasembe stressed the role of research and market espionage to enable the country’s ports to beat their competitors.

“When we plan, we need to do so basing on the data and research findings,” said Dr Kasembe, adding that there should not be guesswork.

He spoke about the importance of research and consultancy.

Korufreight Ltd managing director Peter Assenga insisted the importance of good customer care and aggressiveness and sophisticated marketing.

“Port personnel need to take short courses to impart them with more skills on handling customers instead of abusing them.”

Mr Assenga, who operates a clearing and forwarding company, warned port officials against perceiving customers as a bunch of desperate people instead of treating them courteously.

“That’s wrong. When a customer goes to Dar port and is treated badly, he or she may never return.”

He also cautioned TPA against taking things for granted. “If we simply say customers will just come because we’ve ports that will be illusory. Our ports should be marketed,” he said.

Mr Arthur Kanza from KPMG East Africa, a regional professional services providers firm, saw the need of convincing insurance players to tap into the opportunity available in the logistics business.

He said in ports business interruptions occur such as waiting time, things that in most cases lead to damage. “Players in insurance businesses can intervene and create these products for customers.”

The meeting members resolved that TPA and other relevant authorities take the recommendations seriously to improve the situation.