Three more missing Pemba residents found

By By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Pemba. Three more people out of six, who were reported to have disappeared mysteriously two weeks ago at Mitambuuni, Mtambwe Village in Pemba North, have been found.

Reports from Zanzibar show that Thuwein Nassor Hemed (30) and Khamis Abdallah Mattar (25) were found at Mzambarauni Area in Mtambwe Constituency while Khalid Khamis Hassan (30) was reported to have been found at Likoni Area in Kojani Constituency.

The Pemba North Regional Police Commander, Mr Haji Khamis Haji confirmed to The Citizen that the three were found on Saturday, April 14.

This means that all the six Pemba residents who had been missing, have now been found.

Three of their colleagues were found last week.

They included: Juma Kombo (17), Said Shanani (16) and Abdalla Khamis (19).

Reports from the Isles say the three people were in good health except that they complained minor pains in their feet.