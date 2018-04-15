Ndalichako: Patriotism key in schools

By Lilian Lucas @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. The Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has warned teachers not to be the source of chaos in the country, urging them to discharge their duties professionally and become role models in society.

Prof Ndalichako noted that there were teachers who had shown signs of having seditous tendencies in society. She said such tendencies were evident on various issues instead of educating the society about patriotism.

The minister sounded the warning in Morogoro Region when speaking to teachers of Reading and Arithmetic Skills in classes for pupils who missed primary education in Tanzania Mainland, during a nine-day training seminar that ended on Saturday.

She said it was necessary for the teachers to pay attention to the ministry’s guidelines on education, including a circular that directed them to instill patriotism in school children. She directed all education officers in the country to supervise the implementation such initiatives.

The minister also called upon the teachers responsible for the classes to cultivate the culture of testing their pupils through evaluations on the subjects they were taught.