Media stakeholders to review Epoca law

By Tumaini Msowoya @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) in collaboration with 15 members of the Coalition of the Right to Information (Cori) has formed a team of specialists to review two regulations of the Electronic and Postal Communications Acts (EPOCA) of 2010.

The move aims to establish whether the opinions by stakeholders were considered in the preparation and writing of the regulations.

On board, the formed team will also assess all sections of the law to see if they maintain or hinder press freedom in the country.

Speaking to The Citizen, MCT executive secretary Kajubi Mukajanga said upon accomplishment of the task, the council would state its position on the new regulations.

The new regulations were announced by the minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe on March 16.

“I can’t say anything right now until we get the findings from the formed committee that would dig deeper and establish whether the suggestions by stakeholders were considered,” he said.

The regulations in question are Electronic and Posta Communication Online content of 2018 and the Tanzanians operating Online Radio Stations and Video (TV) websites, including bloggers.

For his part, the chairman of Tanzania Bloggers Network (TBN) told The Citizen that they were planning to meet the minister of the docket to discuss the matter.

“We shall also meet the minister for Works, Transport and Communication Prof Makame Mbarawa,” he added.